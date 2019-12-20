These restaurants will be open on Christmas Day

SAN ANTONIO – Holiday feasts too stressful and expensive? Thankfully, several restaurants around the Alamo City will be open on Christmas Day.

On the River Walk specifically, a large number of eateries will keep their lights on for the big day, including Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse and Saltgrass Steakhouse River Walk.

When it comes to fast food, you will have to call ahead before you head out. Dunkin’ Donuts, McDonald’s, Domino’s Pizza and Sonic Drive-In will have some restaurants open on Christmas Day.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Dave & Busters Rivercenter: 2 p.m.-Midnight

Denny’s: Hours may vary

Dick’s Last Resort: Regular hours

Domino’s Pizza: Depends on location

Dorrego’s: Regular hours

Dunkin’ Donuts: Depends on location

Durty Nelly’s Pub: Regular hours

Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: 4-9 p.m.

IHOP: Open, hours may vary

Landry’s Seafood Restaurant: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Lonestar Cafe: Regular hours

McDonald’s: “Only a handful of McDonald’s restaurants open on Christmas Day,” its website states

Michelino’s: Regular hours

Morton’s The Steakhouse: 2-9 p.m.

Panda Express: Open, hours may vary

Rainforest Cafe: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Range: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Rio Rio Cantina: 2 p.m.-10 p.m.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: 5-10 p.m.

Saltgrass Steakhouse River Walk: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sonic Drive-In: Depends on location

Starbucks: Open, depending on location

Shoney’s: Opens at 11 a.m.

The Original Mexican Restaurant: Open 24 hours

Tower of the Americas/Chart House Restaurant: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Zocca Cuisine d’Italia: Regular hours

Know of any other restaurants that will stay open on Christmas Day? Let us know in the comments section.