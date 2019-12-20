These restaurants will be open on Christmas Day
SAN ANTONIO – Holiday feasts too stressful and expensive? Thankfully, several restaurants around the Alamo City will be open on Christmas Day.
On the River Walk specifically, a large number of eateries will keep their lights on for the big day, including Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse and Saltgrass Steakhouse River Walk.
When it comes to fast food, you will have to call ahead before you head out. Dunkin’ Donuts, McDonald’s, Domino’s Pizza and Sonic Drive-In will have some restaurants open on Christmas Day.
- Bubba Gump Shrimp Company: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Dave & Busters Rivercenter: 2 p.m.-Midnight
- Denny’s: Hours may vary
- Dick’s Last Resort: Regular hours
- Domino’s Pizza: Depends on location
- Dorrego’s: Regular hours
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Depends on location
- Durty Nelly’s Pub: Regular hours
- Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: 4-9 p.m.
- IHOP: Open, hours may vary
- Landry’s Seafood Restaurant: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Lonestar Cafe: Regular hours
- McDonald’s: “Only a handful of McDonald’s restaurants open on Christmas Day,” its website states.
- Michelino’s: Regular hours
- Morton’s The Steakhouse: 2-9 p.m.
- Panda Express: Open, hours may vary
- Rainforest Cafe: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Range: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Rio Rio Cantina: 2 p.m.-10 p.m.
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: 5-10 p.m.
- Saltgrass Steakhouse River Walk: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sonic Drive-In: Depends on location
- Starbucks: Open, depending on location
- Shoney’s: Opens at 11 a.m.
- The Original Mexican Restaurant: Open 24 hours
- Tower of the Americas/Chart House Restaurant: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Zocca Cuisine d’Italia: Regular hours
Know of any other restaurants that will stay open on Christmas Day? Let us know in the comments section.
