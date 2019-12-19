Which stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?
Time is running out to buy the perfect gifts or groceries for Christmas festivities.
Luckily, some major retailers are extending their hours for those needing last-minute items.
Several stores will keep their lights on for Christmas Eve, but will close early and remain locked for Christmas Day.
Here’s what to expect as far as store hours on Christmas week.
Christmas Eve
- Walmart: Midnight-6 p.m.
- Target: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
- H-E-B: 6 a.m.-8 p.m., curbside 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Walgreens: Open until 11:59 p.m.
- CVS: Open, hours vary by location
- Whole Foods: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Macy’s: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- North Star Mall: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Ingram Park Mall: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- South Park Mall: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- The Shops at La Cantera: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Rolling Oaks Mall: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Dollar General: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Dollar Tree: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Best Buy: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Barnes & Noble Booksellers: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Costco: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Academy Sports and Outdoors: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- JCPenney: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Nordstrom: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Christmas Day
- Walgreens: Regular hours
- CVS: Hours vary by location
- Walmart: Closed
- Target: Closed
- H-E-B: Closed
- Whole Foods: Closed
- Macy’s: Closed
- North Star Mall: Closed
- Ingram Park Mall: Closed
- South Park Mall: Closed
- The Shops at La Cantera: Closed
- Rolling Oaks Mall: Closed
- Dollar General: Closed
- Dollar Tree: Closed
- Best Buy: Closed
- Barnes & Noble Booksellers: Closed
- Costco: Closed
- Academy Sports and Outdoors: Closed
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Closed
- JCPenney: Closed
- Nordstrom: Closed
