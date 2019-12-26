Deputy resigns after questioning by investigators over contraband smuggling at Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County deputy resigned amid administrative and criminal investigations after he was suspected of smuggling contraband to inmates at the Bexar County Jail, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Milton Martinez resigned from his post Monday after investigators from the Public Integrity Unit confronted him.

The sheriff’s office said it was suspected Martinez had smuggled tobacco to inmates, prompting the concurrent investigations.

The investigation will be filed with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.

Martinez’s paperwork will show he was dishonorably discharged, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office hired Martinez in January 2018.