SAPD: Man ignites car with torch lighter while he and woman are inside car

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of using a torch lighter to ignite the inside of a vehicle while he and a woman were inside.

Police arrested 31-year-old Rene Zepeda, according to an arrest affidavit. He is charged with arson, a felony offense.

A woman was picking up her belongings from Zepeda’s apartment when they began to argue, according to an arrest affidavit.

As the woman tried to get away, Zepeda forced his way inside her rental car and assaulted the woman, according to the affidavit.

Zepeda allegedly told the woman he was going to burn the car then pulled out a torch lighter and ignited the dashboard.