Man ejected from motorcycle near Alamodome suffers severe injuries, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist in his 40s was sent to the hospital with severe injuries on Tuesday evening, police said.

The motorcyclist was riding near the Alamodome when he was slowed down by crews directing traffic in the area.

When he was cleared to continue riding, he accelerated before he lost control and hit another vehicle, police said.

The motorcyclist was then ejected from his bike.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center.