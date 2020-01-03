Zavala County man’s nearly 30-year run from the law over

ZAVALA COUNTY, Texas – A 62-year-old man’s run from the law since 1990 is over.

Cesar Dominguez Chavez, who was wanted for a 1990 shooting death in Zavala County, has been arrested.

Chavez was apprehended in Piedra Negras, Mexico, officials said.

He was transported to the Maverick County Jail, where he will be picked up for transfer to the Zavala County Jail, officials said.

Chavez was on the run since he allegedly shot and killed Juan Jose Jimenez DeLeon on April 13, 1990.

He was indicted by a Zavala County grand jury in 1991 on a charge of capital murder.