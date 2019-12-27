Man who fatally shot pregnant woman on Christmas Day charged with murder, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The man who fatally shot a 24-year-old pregnant woman while she was dropping off their two children has been charged with murder, police said Friday.

The man, whose name has yet to be released by authorities, killed Gabriella Rodriguez on Christmas Day at a home in the 11300 block of Candle Park, according to police. She was 33 weeks pregnant at the time.

He turned the gun on himself and was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized.

Rodriguez, her sons and her boyfriend were at her ex’s house to exchange children on the holiday. As her boyfriend waited outside the home, he heard gunshots, Sgt. Don Gatten said at the scene.

‘She was my best friend’: Mother of pregnant woman shot to death by ex on Christmas Day speaks out

Police said Rodriguez’s two children, 6-year-old Matthew and 2-year-old Ricardo, were in the home and witnessed the shooting. They were not injured.

Gabriella Rodriguez’s mother, Rosario Gutierrez Garcia, told KSAT on Thursday that she was a “beautiful, loving” woman who “kept the family together."

“I’m very honored to be her mom,” Garcia said. “She was not just my daughter, she was my best friend.”

Officials ID pregnant woman fatally shot by ex on Christmas Day

Garcia said the relationship between Rodriguez and her ex was “tumultuous,” but Garcia tried to make the relationship work for her children.

It is unclear if the man will face more charges or when he’ll be booked into jail.