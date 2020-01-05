Families of inmates ask for internal investigation of Bexar County Detention Center

At the steps of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, former convicts and families of currently incarcerated people met to demand an internal investigation in relation to the rising death toll of inmates at the facility.

All of Us or None, a national grassroots civil rights organization, lead Saturday’s protest in hopes to address the challenges inside the jail.

During 2019, deaths inside the Bexar County Jail were linked to medical complications and suicide, and one to homicide.

“While they were here (at the jail), there were so many things that could have been done to prevent that loss of life,” Steven Huerta, All of Us or None San Antonio executive director, said.

Questions remain for family members whose loved ones died while in custody.

Huerta, an ex-convict, said the group is asking for an internal investigation of the jail and the administration running it.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded with a statement: “This group has the right to peacefully assemble and we will ensure they are afforded the opportunity.”