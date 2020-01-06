Crews working to rebuild after massive fire destroys Marktplatz building in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Crews are working to clean up the Marktplatz building at the Wurstfest grounds in New Braunfels less than two months after the structure was destroyed in a massive fire.

The building went up in flames Nov. 15, just days after the 59th annual Wurstfest wrapped up.

Marktplatz building a ‘total loss’ after fire at Wurstfest grounds in New Braunfels, official says

Regular attendees are hopeful the space will be up and running in time for the 60th annual Wurstfest.

This year’s celebration, which kicks off Nov. 6, will commemorate the 175th anniversary of the founding of New Braunfels.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.