3 South San ISD schools reopen despite TEA investigations

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation into South San Antonio Independent School District is now expanding.

The Texas Education Agency launched an investigation after the school board decided to reopen three schools that had been closed due to low enrollment.

Athens Elementary, Kazen Middle and West Campus High schools all opened at the start of this school year despite the earlier closures.

The TEA had already launched a special accreditation investigation after hearing allegations. The board then moved to reopen the campuses without first receiving recommendations from the superintendent.

Now, a letter from the TEA states, the investigation will also look into complaints that trustees may have violated the process when awarding contracts or the procurement process.

School board President Connie Prado confirmed the board received the letter.

In a statement, she said, “We have followed legal counsel’s advice on every procurement agenda item. I feel confident the board was properly advised in any recent procurement issue -- especially if the subject of their investigation is related to the reopening of our schools.”