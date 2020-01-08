Police: Man wounded, suspect sought in restaurant parking lot shooting

HILL COUNTRY VILLAGE, Texas – One person was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the parking lot of a North Side restaurant Tuesday night, Hill Country Village police said.

The shooting was called in around 9:30 p.m. outside Willie’s Grill & Icehouse in the 15800 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from Highway 281.

According to police, two men had pulled into the restaurant to get something to eat when someone they likely know got out of another car and confronted them.

Police said as many as four gunshots were fired, wounding one person. Authorities said however, that they have limited information work with because they have yet to speak to the victim.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital for their injuries. His condition is not currently known.

The shooter fled following the shooting, police said.