Motorcyclist injured in crash with van

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 20s was hospitalized after she hit a van while riding a motorcycle, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near Loop 410 and Culebra Road on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the van was pulling out of a parking lot when the woman riding the motorcycle hit them.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. No one in the van was hurt.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed as a result of the crash.