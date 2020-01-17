What to know about the massive MLK March in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to march through the East Side on Monday to honor the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

San Antonio’s MLK March is considered to be among the largest such events in the U.S. and draws up to an estimated 300,000 people annually.

The 2.75-mile trek begins at 10 a.m. at MLK Academy at 3501 MLK Drive and ends at Pittman-Sullivan Park at 1101 Iowa.

To maintain the spirit of the March and for the safety of participants, motorcycles, cars and other motor vehicles are not allowed in the procession, according to SanAntonio.gov.

City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the annual national holiday commemorating King’s birthday.

VIA Metropolitan Transit will be operating a special event Park and Ride service to the City of San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative March. Drop off will be on MLK Drive, west of Upland Drive.

Passengers may access free service to the march from 8 to 10 a.m. on Monday at two locations:

Freeman Coliseum - 3201 E. Houston St. (Lot 1)

Philip’s College - 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. (Lot 22 located at Montana and Mittman streets)

Buses will return passengers to the original pick-up locations from noon to 3 p.m. from Pittman-Sullivan Park.

The late Rev. Dr. Raymond “R.A.” Callies, Sr. began the City of San Antonio’s MLK March in 1968 to call attention to the need for basic infrastructure on the city’s east side.

“His efforts have resulted in what has become one of the largest commemorative marches for Dr. King in the United States and possibly the world,” according to the city’s website.

The MLK Jr. Commission and City of San Antonio held the first official Martin Luther King, Jr. March on Jan. 19, 1987.