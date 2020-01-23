Get married on the Bexar County Courthouse steps for free this Valentine’s Day
County clerk to hold several mass wedding ceremonies
SAN ANTONIO – Want to get married on Valentine’s Day for free?
Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark will be conducting free mass wedding ceremonies on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse on Feb. 14.
The county clerk’s office says the ceremonies will take place at 100 Dolorosa Street, on the north side of the courthouse.
The ceremonies will be held during the following times:
- 12:01 a.m. - 1 a.m.
- 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Noon - 1 p.m.
- 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
