Brownwood resident wins $2.5M in Texas Lottery game
The resident won in the scratch ticket game of ‘Instant Millionaire’
AUSTIN, TEXAS – A Brownwood, Texas resident won big in a scratch-off game of the Texas Lottery’s Instant Millionaire.
The resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won $2.5 million after purchasing the winning ticket at Crossroads, located at 1702 Commercial Avenue in Anson, Texas.
Lottery officials say this was the fifth of 10 top prizes worth more than $519 million in total prizes. This includes 40 second-tier prizes of $1 million.
The odds of winning any of the game prizes are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes, according to lottery officials.
