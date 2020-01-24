Brownwood resident wins $2.5M in Texas Lottery game

AUSTIN, TEXAS – A Brownwood, Texas resident won big in a scratch-off game of the Texas Lottery’s Instant Millionaire.

The resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won $2.5 million after purchasing the winning ticket at Crossroads, located at 1702 Commercial Avenue in Anson, Texas.

Winning Lotto Texas ticket worth $13.5 million still unclaimed

Lottery officials say this was the fifth of 10 top prizes worth more than $519 million in total prizes. This includes 40 second-tier prizes of $1 million.

The odds of winning any of the game prizes are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes, according to lottery officials.

San Angelo resident wins big in Texas Lottery

To learn more about Texas Lottery games, click here.