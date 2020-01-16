Winning Lotto Texas ticket worth $13.5 million still unclaimed

LAREDO, Texas – Check your lottery tickets because a winning ticket worth nearly $13.5 million is still unclaimed in Texas.

The winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold at a Stripes Store at 5301 McPherson Road in Laredo, according to a news release.

The advertised jackpot for the drawing held on Jan. 15 is $17.5 million and the purchaser of the Quick Pick ticket chose the cash option which comes out to $13,349,448.78.

"We look forward to meeting our first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of the new year,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The winner has 180 days from the lottery drawing date to claim the prize.

All unclaimed prize money from the lottery goes to programs that have been approved by the Texas Legislature.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize," Grief said.

The winning numbers for the drawing are 16-34-38-40-49-54.

The jackpot for Lotto Texas will reset to $5 million for Saturday’s drawing.