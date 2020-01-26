One person is dead after a home invasion on the city’s west side

One man is dead and four others are on the loose after a home invasion turned deadly late Saturday night.

In addition to looking for the four suspects in that home invasion, San Antonio police are also questioning four other people that were in the house at the time.

It was about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when police say the suspects entered the house in the 100 block of Hidalgo Lane on the city’s west side.

They’d come to allegedly rob the people who were there, according to police.

One of those was in the house.

A man, possibly in his mid-30′s was shot in the leg, and we’re told he later bled to death after the bullet struck a major artery, according to SAPD.

Police want to know if those in the house may have known the suspects.