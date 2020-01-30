Police: Armed subjects with BB gun prompt lockdown at El Paso High School
Other surrounding middle, elementary schools also placed on lockdown during the incident
EL PASO, TEXAS – El Paso High School had a scare Thursday morning when police received a report of three armed subjects seen walking around school grounds.
The possible threat led to a lockdown at El Paso High School Thursday morning.
According to El Paso Police Department, officers received the report just after 10:30 a.m.
El Paso High School on lockdown. Reports of 3 armed subjects seen walking into the school. Police units on the scene searching the area. Please stay clear of the area. Search so far is clear.— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) January 30, 2020
El Paso HS and other surrounding schools were also placed on lockdown as officers searched the campus.
According to the police department’s Twitter page, around 10:56 a.m., all three of the subjects were located and detained, in possession with one BB gun.
The three reported subjects have been located and detained. In possession of 1 bb-gun. School locked down search of entire school continues for safe measure. https://t.co/rTQGDr2Opx— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) January 30, 2020
No injuries were reported and nothing else was found during the search of the campus.
