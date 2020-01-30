Police: Armed subjects with BB gun prompt lockdown at El Paso High School

EL PASO, TEXAS – El Paso High School had a scare Thursday morning when police received a report of three armed subjects seen walking around school grounds.

The possible threat led to a lockdown at El Paso High School Thursday morning.

According to El Paso Police Department, officers received the report just after 10:30 a.m.

El Paso High School on lockdown. Reports of 3 armed subjects seen walking into the school. Police units on the scene searching the area. Please stay clear of the area. Search so far is clear. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) January 30, 2020

El Paso HS and other surrounding schools were also placed on lockdown as officers searched the campus.

According to the police department’s Twitter page, around 10:56 a.m., all three of the subjects were located and detained, in possession with one BB gun.

The three reported subjects have been located and detained. In possession of 1 bb-gun. School locked down search of entire school continues for safe measure. https://t.co/rTQGDr2Opx — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) January 30, 2020

No injuries were reported and nothing else was found during the search of the campus.