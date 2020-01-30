51ºF

Local News

Police: Armed subjects with BB gun prompt lockdown at El Paso High School

Other surrounding middle, elementary schools also placed on lockdown during the incident

Cody King, Digital Journalist

EL PASO, TEXAS – El Paso High School had a scare Thursday morning when police received a report of three armed subjects seen walking around school grounds.

The possible threat led to a lockdown at El Paso High School Thursday morning.

According to El Paso Police Department, officers received the report just after 10:30 a.m.

El Paso HS and other surrounding schools were also placed on lockdown as officers searched the campus.

According to the police department’s Twitter page, around 10:56 a.m., all three of the subjects were located and detained, in possession with one BB gun.

No injuries were reported and nothing else was found during the search of the campus.

