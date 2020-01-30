‘She was a sweet lady’: Neighbors remember elderly woman after she is fatally beaten in Balcones Heights apartment

BALCONES HEIGHTS – Neighbors are left devastated after a 76-year-old woman was found beaten to death at the Spanish Keys apartment in the 1150 block of Babcock Road.

Balcones Heights Police said they received a call from the victim after an argument with her son, Michael Wayne Curbow, 55.

Police are now searching for Curbow after they arrived to the apartment and found his mother dead.

Mike Hernandez lives doors away from where the incident happened. He said he was left in shock after learning what happened to his neighbor.

“She was a sweet lady. I couldn’t believe it," he said.

Hernandez said he was not close to the victim but would see the mother and son argue often.

“When he was here. He was really loud. He made his presence known,” Hernandez said.

Ashley Rodriguez, a resident Spanish Keys did not know what had happened to her neighbor. She said when she learned the news she thought of her own children.

“I have two sons, so I can’t even imagine being a mo, and your son does that,” Rodriguez said.

She said she is left worried that police have not found Curbow.

“They never caught him, so it’s scary thinking he could come back,” said Rodriguez.

If you have any information on Curbow’s whereabouts contact Balcones Heights Police at 210-735-9212.