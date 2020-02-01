Woman finds deceased brother through KSAT story, receives award on his behalf

SAN ANTONIO – He was homeless and addicted to drugs but made a vow to our cameras last year to change his life around with the help of a behavioral health program.

Brad Britt kept that promise.

Britt’s sister, Nikki Clark, used to keep in contact with him through social media, but several months ago, he stopped responding.

“I was looking for my brother and I found the article from KSAT,” Clark said.

We featured Britt in a story last April. He was rehabilitating at the Behavioral Health Transitions Program through Crosspoint, which helps homeless men plagued by drug addiction get back on their feet.

"Before I got here, I was living on the streets...I’m able to get some money saved (and) get off the drugs,” Britt said during our interview last April.

When Clark found our story, she contacted the program and learned that Britt had successfully completed it and later managed to get his own apartment. Sadly, Clark also learned her brother had passed away from a heart attack in August. His family didn’t get a chance to say their goodbyes, but they now have closure.

Clark and her family drove 19 and a half hours from Ohio to attend the Crosspoint luncheon moderated by KSAT12′s Steve Spriester Friday. On behalf of Britt, Clark proudly received her brother’s award for graduate of the year.

“(In the KSAT story) We could see by the look on his face and the light in his eyes that he had changed his life and that he was on the right path… it means the world to my family. And I know now that he found a program that changed his life immensely. It gave him hope and gave him a new start in life,” Clark said, adding, “They said that he was an inspiration to others in the program.”

Despite all of the challenges Britt faced throughout his life, his family has comfort in knowing he left this Earth with pride and dignity.

“We believe that he’s in a better place… The last thing he posted on Facebook is ‘I’m not where I want to be, but thank God, I’m not where I used to be,’” Clark said.