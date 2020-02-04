Residents concerned with drivers speeding through school zone north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Residents living near Oblate Drive are concerned after seeing drivers speed through school zones.

Resident Jennifer Neal said the problem is on Oblate Drive, between San Pedro Avenue and McCullough Avenue.

Two schools are located along Oblate Drive, including Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and School and Dr. Harmon W. Kelley Elementary School.

“I avoid going that way when I leave my neighborhood. I don’t want to get caught in the school zone next to someone who’s causing trouble. I don’t want anything to happen to my own family, and I certainly don’t want to see anything happen to anyone else’s children,” said Neal.

Neal has been living in this neighborhood for about two years.

Speeding in SE Side neighborhood sparks concern from residents

She said drivers are also speeding through her neighborhood on Meadowood Lane.

“I think they are avoiding the school zone on Oblate to miss the both the elementary school and the church school. So, they come through our neighborhood to get to the mall or the Quarry or what have you,” Neal said.

Father Chris Muñoz, with Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, said he is also worried.

“I know this is a very busy street, especially from 281 to San Pedro. So, it’s a lot of people cross through here. So, I know it is it’s very busy and a lot of people forget what the speed limit is around here,” Muñoz said.

There are school zone warning lights and the speed limit is 20 miles per hour during school hours.

The speed limit is 35 miles per hour during non-school hours.

Police identify 7-year-old girl killed in crash involving taco truck on Highway 90

We reached out to District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino. His office referred us to the Transportation and Capital Improvements Office. The department referred us to the San Antonio Police Department since it is a speeding enforcement issue. We are awaiting on the number of citations that officers gave out in this area.