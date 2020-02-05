SAPD: Duo robbed former escort, claiming she owed pimp money

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested two women after they allegedly robbed a woman they used to work with in the escort business.

Bonnie Shavon Allen Trevino, 26, and Terry Ann Allen Trevino, 29, were arrested on suspicion of robbery Tuesday, Bexar County Jail records show.

A woman told police she knew the duo, who she worked with four years ago. She told police the suspects came to her home and forced her into their car on Jan. 12.

The suspects “confronted her about money she owed her old pimp, ‘Polo,’” according to the affidavit.

The victim was elbowed in the nose, and the suspects took her phone and ripped her gold necklace off of her, according to the affidavit.

The suspects left the woman at Medina River Park and fled the scene after robbing her, according to the affidavit.

Their bails were set at $20,000 each, according to jail records.