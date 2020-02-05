Victim’s family believes shooting at West Side apartment complex stemmed from car burglary

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a man who was shot early Wednesday in the parking lot of a West Side apartment complex believes he may have interrupted a car burglary.

Relatives identified the victim as William Jackson, Jr., 31.

San Antonio police officers answering calls from neighbors around 2 a.m. Wednesday, found Jackson suffering from a single gunshot wound to his stomach at the Marbach Park Apartments in the 1800 block of Horal Drive.

Officers said it appeared the shooter fired at him multiple times and found about a dozen shell casings on the ground.

Jackson was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery.

The victim’s brother, Brian Boles, showed up at the apartment complex, hoping to find some answers.

“That's my baby brother,” he said. “I kind of go crazy if something happens to him, you know?”

Boles said he is protective of Jackson and frustrated by the lack of information.

Early on, officers were unable to offer a motive or any information on the shooter and said Jackson was refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Boles was working to come up with some explanations on his own. He said it’s possible his brother was confronted by someone, possibly intending to rob him.

“Or he heard something, because I know they’ve been trying to break into his truck,” Boles said.

Another relative spoke to KSAT 12 News by phone, saying he also was aware of several previous car burglaries involving Jackson’s SUV.

During the shooting, that vehicle along with two others in the parking lot, were riddled with bullets.

Neighbors told police they saw a silver Cadillac leaving the area around the time of the shooting.

Although investigators said they had no solid information on the shooter right away, Boles feels confident that he will find out something soon.

“Big brother’s looking for whoever did it now, you know what I mean?,” he said. “Sooner or later the streets talk, you know. I’ll find out one way or the other.”