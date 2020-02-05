Nude man arrested again after he was seen performing sex act, walking in thong, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was arrested last week after he was seen walking around in the nude has been arrested again, according to officials.

Gilbert Ramos, 34, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with stalking, according to the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office. Ramos was first arrested Friday for indecent exposure after a Timberwood Park resident’s video surveillance captured him walking naked in a front yard, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

A separate resident’s video surveillance caught Ramos “performing a lewd sex act” at her front door around 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit.

The resident recognized Ramos from an incident on Nov. 16, when cameras caught him masturbating on her front porch, according to the affidavit. After that alleged incident, she installed a six-foot partition to block the front door’s window.

BCSO told KSAT that community members also saw Ramos walking around in a thong Tuesday morning. While walking around in a thong is not illegal, BCSO said, charges for indecent exposure, disorderly conduct or possibly public lewdness could be filed based on certain circumstances.

Deputies did not immediately make contact with Ramos after the complaints were made on Tuesday, but patrols were increased in the area, BCSO said. He was later arrested around 8:45 p.m.

Ramos remains in the Bexar County Jail for the stalking charge, and his bond is set at $12,000, according to online jail records.

He was released from the Bexar County Jail Friday after posting bail for the indecent exposure charge, according to online jail records.

Records show Ramos has past criminal charges in Bexar County dating back to 2005. Past charges include criminal mischief, assault, theft and indecent exposure, according to online jail records.

In the 2014 indecent exposure case, Ramos was sentenced to jail and ordered 145 days of community service, according to online jail records.