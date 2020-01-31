BCSO arrests man accused of walking around naked in North Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – Officials have arrested a man who was seen walking around naked in a North Side neighborhood.

Gilbert Ramos Jr., 34, has been charged with indecent exposure, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Ramos, who lived near the neighborhood, was arrested around 2 a.m. Friday, BCSO said.

BCSO posted a photo of a nude man, suspected to be Ramos, on Facebook and asked anyone with information to come forward. The photo was taken on Tuesday from a resident’s surveillance camera.

“It’s suspected that this is not the first time this man has been seen walking around the neighborhood nude,” investigators wrote in the Facebook post.

Ramos’ bond amount has been set at $2,000. A charge of indecent exposure is a class B misdemeanor.

Online jail records show Ramos has past criminal charges in Bexar County dating back to 2005. Past criminal charges include criminal mischief, assault, theft and indecent exposure, according to online jail records.

In the 2014 indecent exposure case, Ramos was sentenced to jail and ordered 145 days of community service, according to online jail records.