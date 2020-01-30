48ºF

San Antonio Police searching for vehicle involved in possible kidnapping

Witness claims woman was pushed inside vehicle

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a possible kidnapping.

A witness contacted the San Antonio Police Department around 8:30 a.m. Thursday after he saw a woman, believed to be in her 20s, being pushed inside a vehicle by two males.

The suspected kidnapping occurred near Roosevelt Avenue and Steves Avenue on the South Side.

SAPD posted a photo of the vehicle to Facebook saying officers who responded to the area were unable to locate the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 210-207-7273.

