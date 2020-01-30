San Antonio Police searching for vehicle involved in possible kidnapping
Witness claims woman was pushed inside vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a possible kidnapping.
A witness contacted the San Antonio Police Department around 8:30 a.m. Thursday after he saw a woman, believed to be in her 20s, being pushed inside a vehicle by two males.
The suspected kidnapping occurred near Roosevelt Avenue and Steves Avenue on the South Side.
SAPD posted a photo of the vehicle to Facebook saying officers who responded to the area were unable to locate the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 210-207-7273.
Today, around 8:30 a.m. a concerned citizen contacted police after he witnessed a Hispanic female, possibly in her 20’s,...Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Thursday, January 30, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.