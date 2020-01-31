Man brandishes handgun, demands cash at Stop and Save, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Stop and Save on the city’s West Side.

The robbery occurred Jan. 20 around 10:40 p.m. at the convenience store in the 7300 block of Marbach Road, not far from Pinn Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) walked up to the counter wearing a hoodie and displayed a handgun, demanding money from the register.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.