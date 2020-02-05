2 victims of West Side shooting uncooperative, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to find the person or persons responsible for the shooting of two men on the West Side, but police say the victims are not cooperating with investigators.

The shooting was called in just before 12:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Stagecoach Lane, not far from Loop 410 and West Military Drive.

According to police, one of the men was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the leg and wrist. Both are in stable condition.

The two men, both in their 20s, were taken to University Hospital.

Officials said the victims, however, were uncooperative, so they don’t know much about the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.