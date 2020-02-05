SAWS crews find debris from pipe

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Water System wants to remind people not to throw wipes or rags down the drains after crews found debris in one of their pipes.

The debris was found near West Avenue and Bitters Road on the city’s North Side.

SAWS said they also found a tree stump in the pipes. They posted images of the cleanup online.

SAWS said they are in charge of 12,000 miles of pipes under San Antonio and want to reiterate not to flush large items down the drain.

They said not only can it lead to stoppages, but can also damage equipment.