Officials: More than $700K worth of marijuana seized in two separate incidents

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande City station agents said more than $700,000 worth of marijuana was seized in two separate incidents over the last two days.

Officials received a report of multiple drug smugglers running north of the Rio Grande near Garceno on Wednesday night. They later found an abandoned Chevrolet Tahoe.

After conducting a search of the vehicle, authorities said they found nearly 350 pounds of marijuana, valued at more than $275,000.

On Thursday morning, RGC agents in La Rosita reported several smugglers loading “bundles of marijuana” into a Chevrolet Suburban.

Officials said the vehicle traveled north at a high rate of speed before abruptly turning around after seeing the responding agents on scene.

The driver abandoned the vehicle at the riverbank and swam to Mexico, officials said.

After searching the vehicle, authorities said they found more than 580 pounds of marijuana, valued at $465,000.

Anyone that witnesses any suspicious activity is urged to report it to authorities by calling 800-863-9382.