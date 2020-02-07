SAPD looking for suspected jewelry thieves

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for at least five jewelry thief suspects in connection with an incident at North Star Mall.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects and the suspected getaway car in a Facebook post on Friday.

Man robbed of truck, tacos outside West Side restaurant, police say

The suspects are wanted for questioning in connection to a theft that occurred at Gurinskys Jewelers at the mall on Jan. 31.

The suspects are seen in the surveillance images wearing hats, except for one suspect who was wearing a USA shirt.

The getaway vehicle is believed to be a black Dodge Challenger with paper license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7601.

Police seek three suspects after smash and grab at Tiffany & Co. jewelry store on NW Side