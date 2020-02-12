Anonymous donor pays off all cafeteria debts at NEISD elementary schools

SAN ANTONIO – An anonymous donor has paid off the cafeteria debts at all North East Independent School District elementary schools.

The $5,000 donation covered the debt of nearly 1,000 students, according to the district.

“The NEISD community amazes me with their consistent generosity to help our students have the resources they need to focus on getting a great education,” said NEISD Executive Director of School Nutrition, Sharon Glosson.

It’s not the first donation of its kind. District spokesperson, Aubrey Mika Chancellor said NEISD also recently received a donation of $1,050 from local Baptist churches.

On the district’s Facebook page, Principal Carol Pierce at Huebner Elementary School said she uses these moments to teach and give thanks.

“Huebner Elementary’s motto for this year is, ‘In a world where you can be anything, BE KIND,’ and every day we talk to our students about sharing kindness with others. It is a beautiful thing to be the recipient of such a generous and kind donation for our students. We are grateful for the generosity and kindness of this amazing donor!” Pierce said.

