SAPD officer suspended for handcuffing woman before allowing her to put on clothing

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended in December after handcuffing a woman who was only wearing a towel.

Officer Justin Stephenson was among nine officers who were suspended in the last month of 2019, according to documents obtained by KSAT 12 News.

Officer suspended after botched domestic violence call at strip club involving SAPD detective

On July 14, 2019, Stephenson was called to a home on Larklair Drive for a family disturbance.

A woman at the scene had just showered and was only wearing a towel when Stephenson arrived at the home, according to the suspension document.

“Officer Stephenson handcuffed her before allowing her to put on any clothing,” according to the document. Stephenson “did not use sound judgement” in the incident, police administrators said.

After Stephenson handcuffed the woman, he threw her to the floor, pushed her face and put his knee on her back to hold her down. The altercation caused injuries to her face, neck and back “constituting unnecessary physical violence,” according to the document.

Stephenson was suspended for five days in connection with the incident.

Eight other officers were also suspended in December: