Woman’s truck hit by train after GPS leads her to railroad tracks, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman narrowly avoided being hit by a train after her truck’s GPS system led her to some railroad tracks early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Walzem and Gibbs Sprawl Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck followed the directions of her GPS and was led to the railroad tracks. That’s when, police said, a person driving by was able to pull over and help her get out of the truck just before a train crashed into it.

Police said no one was hurt.

The San Antonio Police Department along with Union Pacific are now investigating the collision.