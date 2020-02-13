Proposed San Antonio Renters Commission moving forward

SAN ANTONIO – District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino is pushing for the creation of a Renters Commission.

“The Renters Commission would be solely focused on renters and the challenges and opportunities that, that we can provide for folks who might have issues like displacement, like eviction,” Trevino said.

The Renters Commission would advise the city council on matters related to affordable housing accessibility, transportation, renter laws, rights and much more.

“The housing commission has been looking at housing affordability, has been looking at issues of home ownership. This, I think again, it complements those efforts because this is about renters,” Trevino said.

Trevino said the development of the Renters Commission is in the beginning stages.

“I believe that our renters deserve a commission that is made up solely of renters, a commission that is representative much like their city council, and that it's not a single member representation making sure that that we have representation from all corners of the city,” Trevino said.

Between 2008 and 2018, the median rent in San Antonio increased from $860 to $1,002, according to data from Apartment List.

On Monday, the Culture and Neighborhood Services Committee voted in favor of moving the Renters Commission forward and to begin gathering feedback from the community.

Trevino is planning a town hall later this month to gather community input on creating a Renters Commission.

In March, Trevino will bring the information they collect and present it to the Culture and Neighborhood Services Committee. Eventually, the city council will have to approve whether to create a Renters Commission.