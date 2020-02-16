Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old boy who was inside stolen vehicle in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning as officials search for a missing 5-year-old boy who was inside a stolen vehicle in southwest Houston, police said.

The child, Richard Banahene, was inside a 2009 black Toyota Corrolla with paper tags 57887Y6, police said. The vehicle was a dent in the driver door and tape around a window, police said.

The vehicle was reported stolen from 11422 Southwest Freeway with the boy inside.

Picture of vehicle stolen with child inside. (Houston Police Department)

Police said the Banahene’s mother stopped to cash check around 7:30 a.m. and left the child inside the car because he was tired. Detectives said she was inside no more than 2 minutes when the vehicle was targeted and stolen. It is unknown what direction the car could have headed, investigators said.

Banahene was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, a Yellow Polo shirt and blue and black Sketchers shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.