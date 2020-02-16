KSAT 12 News GMSA at 8, February 16, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, The Department of Defense announced overnight that JSBA Lackland is extending the time the base will serve as a Coronavirus Quarantine Zone until Mid-March. A chartered aircraft will arrive in Japan today to bring to the U.S. American Passengers who were stranded on board of the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Our Alicia Barrera is live at the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo.

White Castle Restaurant chain is opening it’s Crave Mobile Monday afternoon to serve sacks of four sliders for a $5 donation to the San Antonio Food Bank while supplies last.

