Lubbock police searching for family of urn donated at Goodwill

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in returning an urn of ashes to the family it belongs to.

The urn was donated to a local Goodwill store and contains the remains of Rosa Linda Padilla, authorities say.

According to a Facebook post, police believe, based on their research, Padilla passed away between 1997 and 1999.

LPD recently received an urn of ashes from a local Goodwill, and we’d love to be able to return them to a member of the... Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Sunday, February 16, 2020

Padilla was cremated at Whispering Pines Cremation Services, Inc. in Edgewood, Texas.

Police say Padilla was their 85th cremation; however, due to the changes in ownership of the crematorium, records aren’t available.

SAPD: Explosive-type device found at Goodwill Store on the Northeast Side

Anyone with more information on Padilla or her family, contact the Lubbock Police Department at (806) 775-2817.