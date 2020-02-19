John L Santikos Charitable Foundation invests in accurate census count

The John L Santikos Charitable Foundation, a branch of the San Antonio Area Foundation, is investing $200,000 in the Complete Count Committee for the 2020 U.S. Census to make sure federal funding is secured and protected for our area.

The committee engages with local nonprofit partners, who often play a crucial role in identifying those who are at most risk of not completing the census.

Even a 1% undercount for Texas could mean a potential loss of about $300 million every year until the net census.