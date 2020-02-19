SAPD: Man pointed gun at officers days after threatening relative with machete

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of pointing a gun at San Antonio police officers during a disturbance call, officials say.

Jacob Saucedo, 27, was arrested Tuesday on six charges, including aggravated robbery and two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, according to SAPD. Saucedo had already been wanted on the aggravated robbery charge at the time of his arrest.

Burglars use pickup truck, crowbars in destruction of ATM, police say

According to police, Saucedo went to a relative’s home in the 1100 block of Gevers Street on Feb. 3 to demand money.

When the relative refused, Saucedo displayed a machete, stole the money and fled, the affidavit states. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Police were called on Tuesday when Saucedo returned to the home, and officers found him pacing in the backyard.

Preliminary information from SAPD states Saucedo had a gun in his hand and he placed it to his head.

He then pointed the gun at two responding officers and began yelling, according to SAPD. Saucedo told police he pulled the trigger twice but it did not fire.

Former employee arrested for sexually abusing child at Boysville, police say

The officers retreated behind a parked vehicle and told Saucedo they had him at gunpoint. After additional officers arrived, Saucedo dropped the gun, police said.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Witnesses at the home told police that Saucedo previously threatened them and said he was going to kill them, according to SAPD.

In addition to the aggravated robbery and attempted capital murder of a police officer charges, he is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, retaliation and possession.

His total bond amount has been set at $375,000.