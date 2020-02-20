San Antonio strip club manager arrested for hiring teen as dancer, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – The general manager of the San Antonio Men’s Club was arrested Wednesday after investigators discovered a 16-year-old girl was employed there, according to police.

Kenneth Matthew Dean, 44, was arrested on suspicion of employment harmful to children, a second-degree felony, jail records showed.

Dean was arrested after an investigation led by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, according to his arrest affidavit.

While looking into a potential human trafficking scheme, investigators received information that indicated a 16-year-old girl worked at the strip club.

When investigators spoke to the teen, she confirmed she worked there as a dancer, according to the affidavit.

Investigators obtained records, including the teen’s “entertainer application" dated June 6, 2018, and timekeeping reports that indicated the teen worked as an “entertainer” multiple times, according to the affidavit.

Dean was the only manager working when he hired the teen, according to the affidavit.

Dean’s bail was set at $15,000, jail records showed.