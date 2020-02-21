‘Just why?’: Family members seek answers in murder of new father, 25, killed in South Side drainage tunnel

San Antonio – The family of a 25-year-old man who was shot and killed in a South Side stormwater drainage tunnel is trying to make sense of what exactly happened the night of his murder.

Jonathan Hoppe, who just became a father about six months ago, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside the tunnel in the 100 block of Rosebud Lane on Feb. 11.

The victim’s family drove in from New Jersey for the funeral.

“It’s been really overwhelming. ... Kind of comes to a shock,” said Shantell Hoppe, the victim’s younger sister.

San Antonio police are not releasing much information about the murder, but they confirmed that a 15-year old was arrested in the case.

Jonathan’s family said he didn’t know the teen. They believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“It’s senseless. It’s ridiculous. It just doesn’t make any sense," Shantell said. “Just why? I’m still trying to figure out why. For the fun of it? For sport? Because you were bored and you know what to do?”

Police say a school resource officer found the body in the ditch near Harlandale High School.

The family visited the area where the murder occurred and said they want the city to take a look at that area and secure it. The tunnels are long, covered in graffiti and littered with trash that may be from people camping underneath.

A spokesperson for District 3 said they had not been made aware of any problems in that area, but they said they will look into the matter to see what if anything can be done to secure and clean up that area.

Shantell was the second oldest sibling behind Jonathan, but he was a big kid that never acted like a big brother, she recalled.

“It seemed like he was more of a little brother than anything. You constantly had to watch him and take care of him versus him taking care of us,” she said.

The family says they are raising money to help Jonathan’s daughter financially.

As they go through the roller coaster of grief, the family wants to remember their beloved brother and son as a kind human.

“If he could, he would help anyone. He had a good heart, a very good heart. (He was) very sweet and kind,” Shantell said.