Local News

Men with handgun steal beer from West Side convenience store, police say

Robbery occurred just before 2 a.m. at Circle K in 9600 block of Culebra Rd.

Circle K robbery image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two men who robbed a West Side convenience store at gunpoint overnight.

The robbery occurred just before 2 a.m. at a Circle K convenience store in the 9600 block of Culebra Road.

According to police, the two men entered brandishing a handgun and stole beer from the store.

The men then fled in a pickup truck.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police did not give a description of the two men.

