Men with handgun steal beer from West Side convenience store, police say
Robbery occurred just before 2 a.m. at Circle K in 9600 block of Culebra Rd.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two men who robbed a West Side convenience store at gunpoint overnight.
The robbery occurred just before 2 a.m. at a Circle K convenience store in the 9600 block of Culebra Road.
According to police, the two men entered brandishing a handgun and stole beer from the store.
The men then fled in a pickup truck.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Police did not give a description of the two men.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.