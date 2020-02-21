50ºF

Two big SA companies among Fortune’s 100 best places to work

And they’re the only two in SA to make the list this year

USAA was named among Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. (USAA)

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio-based companies — USAA and NuStar Energy LP — have been named among Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For.

USAA, which provides insurance and banking to military members and their families, is No. 55 on Fortune's list.

"Investing in our people and providing resources to support them allows USAA to best serve our members and deliver on our purpose-driven mission," USAA spokesman Christian Bove said in a statement.

