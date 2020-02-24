KSAT12 News at 6, February 24, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Family and friends of a 19-year old mother who was shot and killed, are protesting the justice system after recent charges against the suspect have been dropped.

San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Circle K earlier this month.

And, they are also looking for multiple suspects involved with robbing a Walmart on the north east side of town.

