Man fatally shot by deputies outside Floresville Walmart, Wilson County sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who told deputies “y’all are just gonna have to shoot me” was fatally shot outside a Floresville Walmart overnight.

Officials received a call about the man, identified as Stephen O’Brien, 20, walking near a car around 12:15 a.m. Monday at the store in the 300 block of 10th St., according to Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt.

When deputies approached him, the man told them “y’all are just gonna have to shoot me," Tackitt said.

The man had his hands in his pockets as deputies attempted to calm him down.

The man suddenly jerked his hands out of his pockets, Tackitt said, and two deputies and a Department of Public Safety trooper opened fire, thinking he had a weapon.

He was hit several times and died at the scene. Officials later discovered the man was unarmed.