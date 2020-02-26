KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., February 26, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, a woman is dead after police say she was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street.

San Antonio police say the 8-year-old boy who was hurt during a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon is in stable condition.

Former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela is scheduled to make her first court appearance today since her arrest last month on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.