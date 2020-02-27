San Antonio school districts ‘actively monitoring’ coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Several school districts in San Antonio say they are “actively monitoring coronavirus” and trying to spread “facts rather than fear,” as state health officials say the threat to the school community is low.

The Texas Education Agency provided an email template for school districts to send to parents explaining that “health officials believe the risk to our school community is low at this time.”

Track live coronavirus updates with real-time map of confirmed cases, deaths

Harlandale, East Central, Northside, North East and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School districts are among the local districts that have sent a notice home to parents about combating the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Per the information provided to the districts, health officials recommend the following precautions to help prevent the spread of everyday illnesses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says the “risk for all Texans remains low” because the patients in San Antonio who have tested positive have been under federal quarantine “and have not interacted with the public in Texas communities.”

What we know about the coronavirus, cruise ship evacuees at Lackland

A Message from the Superintendent of Schools Dear SCUC ISD Parents/Guardians, We want to make sure you have accurate... Posted by Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD (SCUCISD) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

SAQ: Why was JBSA-Lackland chosen to hold coronavirus evacuees?