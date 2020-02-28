Johnson City PD offers to test people’s meth amid coronavirus outbreak

JOHNSON CITY, Texas – Johnson City Police Department posted a PSA on Facebook, urging meth users to get their products tested in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

The police department said meth products in Blanco County may be contaminated with the coronavirus, and users may go to JCPD for testing.

“If you prefer to keep your meth in the privacy of your own home, you may contact Blanco County Dispatch at 830 868 7104 and have an officer come to your house to test your meth for contamination," police said in part in the Facebook post.

As of now, a total of 145 people are quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

According to the Texas Center for Infection Disease, at least five people tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus after being brought to JBSA-Lackland.

More than 18 people have been transferred off the base so far, either to TCID or local hospitals after showing symptoms of the virus or while waiting for test results.

