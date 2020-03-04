$5,000 reward offered for information about beer thief

SAN ANTONIO – Police are still searching for information in the Feb. 15 aggravated robbery of Circle K at 1802 S. Gen. McMullen Drive.

A man entered the store around 11 p.m. and attempted to walk out with an 18 pack of beer without paying, according to a San Antonio Crime Stoppers report.

The clerk confronted the beer thief who then threatened the clerk with a weapon before fleeing the scene.

Police seek pair in connection with Circle K aggravated assault

The type of weapon the man used to threaten the clerk is unclear.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity and his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) to submit a tip.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

Victim cut with box cutter during altercation at downtown bar, police say