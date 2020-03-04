$5,000 reward offered for information about beer thief
Man robbed Circle K in February
SAN ANTONIO – Police are still searching for information in the Feb. 15 aggravated robbery of Circle K at 1802 S. Gen. McMullen Drive.
A man entered the store around 11 p.m. and attempted to walk out with an 18 pack of beer without paying, according to a San Antonio Crime Stoppers report.
The clerk confronted the beer thief who then threatened the clerk with a weapon before fleeing the scene.
Police seek pair in connection with Circle K aggravated assault
The type of weapon the man used to threaten the clerk is unclear.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity and his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) to submit a tip.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.
Victim cut with box cutter during altercation at downtown bar, police say
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.